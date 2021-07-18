Art Dirt: What’s Going On With Hunter Biden’s Art?

by Glasstire July 18, 2021
Hunter Biden in his art studio in California

Hunter Biden, surrounded by his work, in his Los Angeles art studio. Photo: Elizabeth Weinberg/The New York Times

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech discuss the optics and the reality of Hunter Biden’s quest to be an artist.

“There are many artists who are very successful who aren’t selling $500,000 paintings right now … These are the kind of prices it would take an artist years to reach, if ever.”

