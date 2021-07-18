Art Dirt: What’s Going On With Hunter Biden’s Art?

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech discuss the optics and the reality of Hunter Biden’s quest to be an artist.

“There are many artists who are very successful who aren’t selling $500,000 paintings right now … These are the kind of prices it would take an artist years to reach, if ever.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Reading:

—Artnet News: Hunter Biden Has Left Lobbying to Become a Fine Artist. So What Does the Art World Think of Joe Biden’s Son’s Work?

—Artnet News: We Spoke to Hunter Biden About His New Life as a Full-Time Artist, and His Personal Quest for ‘Universal Truth’ Through Painting

—NY Times: There’s a New Artist in Town. The Name Is Biden.

—NY Times: White House Sets Ethics Plan for Sales of Hunter Biden’s Art

—Washington Post: Deal of the art: White House grapples with ethics of Hunter Biden’s pricey paintings

—Washington Post: In the Biden White House, art selections come with a personal touch

—Artnet News: A Conspiracy Theorist Who Vandalized Hunter Biden’s New York Gallery Has Been Arrested

—Artnet News: Hey Hunter Biden, Here’s a Radically Simple Solution for All Your Art Woes: Don’t Sell Your Work

—NY Post: Activist who vandalized Soho gallery charged with assault, released

—NY Post: Hunter Biden’s gallery owner reveals how he discovered the artist

—The New Yorker: Will Hunter Biden Jeopardize His Father’s Campaign?

—Glasstire: Art Dirt 5: Celebrities Doing Performance Art + Artists and Gentrification

—Glasstire: Celebrities Want to Make Art!