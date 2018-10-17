Glasstire 4×4: Adriana Corral – What gets you going creatively?

by Glasstire October 17, 2018
0
Adriana Corral in a Walley Films still

San Antonio artist Adriana Corral answers the question “What gets you going creatively?” as part of a 16-part series. 4×4: Artist Q+A is a new video series by Walley Films in association with Glasstire. We follow four Texas visual artists who are each asked the same four questions. The featured artists are Mari Hernandez, Katie Pell, Charlie Kitchen, and Adriana Corral. A new video will premiere each Wednesday. Learn more about Adriana Corral here. Learn more about the filmmakers at http://www.WalleyFilms.com.

“Whenever I’m beginning a body of work, it’s because a seedling was dropped, or I read about it, and I have to find out more about it. That entails an incredible amount of research.”

