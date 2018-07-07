Workshop Teaching Artists How to Use Instagram Comes to Rockport

This coming week, from July 11-13, 2018, the Rockport Center for the Arts is hosting a workshop teaching artists how to use Instagram to market themselves and their work. Taught by Humberto Fuentes, a PhD student in the Marketing Department at the EGADE Business School, Tecnologico de Monterrey, the three-day program offers participants the opportunity to create and learn how to manage an Instagram business profile. The first two sessions of the workshop will cover everything from hashtags to gaining follows, with the third sessions consisting of personalized feedback from Fuentes.

Fuentes told Glasstire why he’s running this workshop teaching artists how to use Instagram, commenting on its relevance to Texas-based creators:

“The activities promoted by The Rockport Center for the Arts are a local example of the effects of art on a community’s wellbeing and development. Art helped the community getting organized and positive after the destruction caused by Harvey Storm last year.

The state of Texas has a larger economy than even some nations around the world. Its industry and business can also benefit from promoting its local art and artist in many ways; some of them still to be explored. Fair is to say, supporting our artists is not only ethical but smart and necessary.”

Of course, Fuentes isn’t the only source for information on how artists can use Instagram to their benefit. Many different blogs, including Patreon, Art Business, Society6, and even artnet News have lists offering tips on Instagram success, some of which are more helpful (and doable) than others. (Or, you can take your cues from Cindy Sherman, whose Instagram account blew up recently after its creation.)

The Instagram for Artists workshop runs from July 11-13, 2018 from 9AM to 1PM daily. Tuition for the workshop is $125 for Rockport Center for the Arts members and $155 for non-members.

