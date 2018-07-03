Thanks to Solange, 12 Third Ward High Schoolers are Traveling to D.C.

Project Row Houses (PRH) announced yesterday that it will be taking 12 Third Ward-area high school students to Washington, D.C. this summer, in part thanks to a donation by Solange Knowles. On the trip, led by PRH staff, the group will visit the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC), where PRH’s founding and history is highlighted in the museum’s permanent exhibition.

The Knowles family grew up in Houston, and according to the organization’s press release, PRH is special to Solange; throughout her childhood, she performed at the organization’s block parties. Since then, Solange has performed at art spaces across America, including the Guggenheim, the Menil Collection, and the Chinati Foundation.

Eureka Gilkey, PRH’s Executive Director, spoke about the importance of this trip to D.C. for the selected students:

“We are honored to have our work and the work of Floyd Newsum commemorated at this historic institution and are very grateful to Solange for her generous support of what will be a transformative experience for our Third Ward youth. Seeing their community represented at this level will provide the students with a more profound understanding of themselves, their history, and their culture.”

During their visit to the NMAAHC, the group will have an opportunity to meet with the museum’s staff to discuss the institution’s important role in documenting African American history. The trip will also include other sight-seeing trips to D.C.’s various attractions, like the 11th Street Bridge Project and the National Portrait Gallery.

This program is part of PRH’s 25th anniversary celebration, which continues throughout the year. Other events that have been a part of the celebration have included PRH’s Founding Artist Bus Tours, a trip to Athens, and a trip to D.C. open to community members.