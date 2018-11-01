Learn from the 2018 Project Row Houses & Center for Art and Social Engagement Fellows

by Glasstire November 1, 2018
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail

On Tuesday, November 27, 2018, Project Row Houses (PRH) and the Center for Art and Social Engagement (CASE) in the Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts (KGMCA) at the University of Houston will host the culminating lectures and performances by the 2018 KGMCA-PRH Fellows.

Launched in 2016, the fellowship program invites artists and creatives “to work alongside urban planners, educators and policy makers. They will engage in creative collaborations that involve the Third Ward community and address issues important to them.”

The 2018 fellows, Regina Agu and Eyakem Gulilat, will present on their year of research and engagement at Project Row Houses.

In Regina Agu’s A Psychogeography of Emancipation Park, Agu researched the history of activism in public spaces and parks in Houston, with a particular emphasis on Emancipation Park. Eyakem Gulilat’s Black Place-Making and Informality explores how narratives in the Third Ward create a sense of place and African American identity. The fellows’ exhibitions will be on-display at Project Row Houses (2521 Holman St.) from Thursday, November 27, 2018 through Sunday, February 17, 2019.

The deadline for the application for next years’ fellowship is November 15. Application information can be found here.

The presentations on November 27 are free and open to the public and will take place at the University of Houston’s Fine Arts Building, Room 110 (4188 Elgin Street) from 7-9PM.

 

0 comment

You may also like

Houston Artists: Speak Your Mind at Another Town...

April 20, 2015

New Studio Enertia Residency Kicks off with Art...

March 23, 2013

Rick Lowe is Officially a Genius!

September 17, 2014

The MFA

December 15, 2015

Celebrate Juneteenth!

June 16, 2016

Project Row Party! (Bring the Skeeter Spray)

July 17, 2014

Plan a Trip! Project Row Houses to Lead...

June 14, 2018

Social Practice Makes Perfect: PRH to Host Symposium...

January 11, 2014

Project Row Houses Announces Next Artist Round

September 23, 2016

When the slow movement was the only kind

February 16, 2010

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: