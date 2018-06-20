Advertise   Donate
Introducing Neil Fauerso as Guest Editor, with Christina Rees

20 Jun 2018
Killer BOB, in David Lynch's Twin Peaks

This summer, Glasstire brings on board Neil Fauerso as Guest Features Editor. The San Antonio-based writer will oversee some of our content (contributing his own and others’ features), and his new podcast is part of that. To kick that off, Neil introduces himself and chats with Glasstire Editor-in-Chief Christina Rees about the first art they were exposed to, the vitality of of the horror genre, the Trump movie trailer, and the art-political landscape of Texas. Listen below, or here on Glasstire’s Soundcloud channel.

