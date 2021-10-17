Glasstire and Christina Rees to Part Ways

Today Glasstire is announcing that the publication and its longtime Editor-in-Chief, Christina Rees, have parted ways.

Rees was a freelance writer for Glasstire and eventually joined the publication’s staff in 2014 as Senior Texas Editor. In 2017, Glasstire named Rees Editor-in-Chief, in recognition of her work growing Glasstire’s audience and contributor base. Over her seven years at Glasstire, Rees helped shape the publication into what it is today: a serious and critical paper of record covering Texas’ art community.

In her time writing for Glasstire, Rees was an advocate for Texas art and artists, and penned many of Glasstire’s most-discussed pieces, including essays exploring the effects of art fairs on galleries and artists; the pitfalls of viewing art on Instagram; the need for art writers to pen “honest, engaging, readable critical writing”; and the art world’s mixed reactions to negative criticism. Rees’ newest essay, published this week, “The Progressive Hammers Are Out, Looking For Nails,” explores trends that she’s seen in the art world in recent months. Rees’ full catalog of writing for Glasstire may be read here.

Glasstire’s Publisher, Brandon Zech, said, “it has been my pleasure working with Christina over the past six years to raise Glasstire’s profile both across Texas and nationally. Her incisive writing has contributed a great deal to our site and to our art community, and her work and leadership as our Editor-in-Chief will be missed.”

In recent years, Rees has been widely recognized for her accomplishments in criticism. In 2017, she was a recipient of the inaugural Rabkin Prize for Arts Journalism, given by the Dorothea and Leo Rabkin Foundation. This $50,000 award recognized “outstanding career contributions by art critics who inform the public through their writing on contemporary art and artists.” She was also named “Best Critic” in 2018 by Dallas’ D Magazine.

Currently, Rees is attending graduate school full-time at the University of Houston.

In the coming weeks, Glasstire will announce plans for its editorial department. In the meantime, Glasstire will continue to publish feature articles and news reports about art happening in Texas.