Deadline For New Texas Talent Open Call Show Extended to June 8

by Christopher Blay June 2, 2021
New Texas Talent 2021New Texas Talent is a state-wide juried exhibition presented annually by Dallas’ Craighead Green Gallery. The deadline for the 2021 iteration, New Texas Talent XXVIII, is now June 8 (it wasMay 30). This year’s juror is Glasstire’s Editor-in-Chief, Christina Rees.

Craighead Green Gallery

To be eligible for the exhibition, an artist must reside in Texas and be over the age of 18. Please note: Artists who are represented by a for-profit gallery are not eligible. Artist are encouraged to apply with any visual media, including video. Film, utilitarian crafts and jewelry will not be eligible for consideration, and all entries must be available for sale (with prices stipulated by the artist).

Editor-in-chief-Christina-Rees

Juror and Glasstire Editor-in-Chief, Christina Rees.

On size restrictions: “No entries can be more than 84″ tall, wide or deep.” Only work created within the past two years will be considered. For more information, or to apply for New Texas Talent XXVIII, please go here.

