Craighead Green Gallery Announces Call for New Texas Talent

by Jessica Fuentes April 24, 2022
FacebookTwitterEmail

A designed graphic featuring a red silhouette of the state of Texas with a white and blue star at the center. To the right of the image is text that reads, "New Texas Talent XXIX."

Craighead Green Gallery in Dallas has announced its 2022 New Texas Talent call for entries. This marks the twenty-ninth year of the juried exhibition, which seeks to promote emerging visual artists working in Texas.

Last year, Glasstire’s former Editor-in-Chief Christina Rees juried the exhibition. This year, Terri Provencal, the founder, publisher, and editor-in-chief of Patron Magazine, along with Chris Stewart, the founder of Black Eye (a Dallas branding and design agency), will serve as jurors. Both jurors collect artworks by emerging and mid-career contemporary artists.

New Texas Talent XXIX is open to Texas-based artists over the age of 18 who are not currently represented by a gallery. While most visual media is accepted, the call specifically states that film and “utilitarian crafts and jewelry” will not be eligible. Additionally, entries cannot be more than 84 inches tall, wide, or deep. 

The deadline to submit work for consideration is May 22, 2022. Artists selected to participate in the exhibition will be notified by June 21 and the exhibition will be on view from July 9 through August 20, 2022. To learn more and submit our work, visit the Craighead Green Gallery website.

0 comment

You may also like

Au Naturale: New Texas Talent 2011

August 30, 2011

Deadline For New Texas Talent Open Call Show...

June 2, 2021

Top Five: July 15, 2021

July 15, 2021

Dallas’ Craighead Green Gallery to Re-Open Tuesday, May...

April 29, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: