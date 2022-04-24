Craighead Green Gallery Announces Call for New Texas Talent

Craighead Green Gallery in Dallas has announced its 2022 New Texas Talent call for entries. This marks the twenty-ninth year of the juried exhibition, which seeks to promote emerging visual artists working in Texas.

Last year, Glasstire’s former Editor-in-Chief Christina Rees juried the exhibition. This year, Terri Provencal, the founder, publisher, and editor-in-chief of Patron Magazine, along with Chris Stewart, the founder of Black Eye (a Dallas branding and design agency), will serve as jurors. Both jurors collect artworks by emerging and mid-career contemporary artists.

New Texas Talent XXIX is open to Texas-based artists over the age of 18 who are not currently represented by a gallery. While most visual media is accepted, the call specifically states that film and “utilitarian crafts and jewelry” will not be eligible. Additionally, entries cannot be more than 84 inches tall, wide, or deep.

The deadline to submit work for consideration is May 22, 2022. Artists selected to participate in the exhibition will be notified by June 21 and the exhibition will be on view from July 9 through August 20, 2022. To learn more and submit our work, visit the Craighead Green Gallery website.