Craighead Green Gallery Announces “New Texas Talent XXIX” Finalists

Craighead Green Gallery in Dallas has announced the finalists for its annual New Texas Talent juried exhibition.

2022 marks the twenty-ninth year that the gallery has hosted the exhibition, which it initially conceived as a way to scout upcoming artists. Notably, Marla Ziegler, who was a finalist in the inaugural exhibition, has been represented by the gallery since her participation in that show.

Additionally, the gallery plans to choose one finalist from the show to submit to the Rising Star Art Show, hosted by the Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts at the Turner House. Now in its ninth year, this exhibition showcases emerging artists nominated by local galleries. Past gallery participation has included: Barry Whistler Gallery, Conduit Gallery, Cris Worley Fine Arts, Galleri Urbane, Holly Johnson Gallery, Craighead Green, David Dike Fine Arts, Mary Tomas Studio Gallery, Talley Dunn Gallery, Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Gallery, The Reading Room, Cohn Drennan Contemporary, Artspace 111, Fort Works Art and William Campbell. For the third year, a juried “Turner House Award” will be awarded to one of the participating artists. Eli Ruhala, a 2021 New Texas Talent finalist who is currently represented by Craighead Green, won the Turner House Award last year.

Terri Provencal, founder, publisher, and editor-in-chief of Patron Magazine, and Chris Steward, founder of Black Eye, a Dallas-based branding and design agency, served as jurors for New Texas Talent XXIX. Ms. Provencal told Glasstire, “We were pleased with the breadth of entries representing artists working in diverse mediums across Texas. Our selections exemplify this through the emerging talent plucked from hundreds of entries.”

Mr. Steward added, “It was refreshing to see the variety of materials and textures in the works – from ceramic and paint to textile, charcoal, and photography. We have many talented artists working in multiple mediums in Texas and I’m excited about this year’s show.”

The 2022 finalists include: Adam Lancaster, Akiko Anzai, Al Scherbath, An Ha, Alexandra Hulsey, Anindita Dasgupta, Anne Marie Johnson, Bernardo Vallarino, Cassie Gnehm, Chet Urban, Daniel Brents, Daniela Maria Ferreira Cabeza-Vanegas, David Fulton, Dennis Fritsche, Deyjah Stewart, Donna Zarbin-Byrne, Elizabeth Ferran, Evan Horn, Evelyn Cantú, Gertraud Reed, Glen Gauthier, Hannah Rotwein, Ian Grieve, Janie Stidham, Jillian Jones, Jo Temming, Justin Penov, Pamela O’Krent, Paul Sokal, Sarah Theurer Hunt, Sophia Anthony, and Victoria Simmons.

New Texas Talent XXIX will be on view from July 9 through August 20, 2022 at Craighead Green Gallery, located at 1011 Dragon St. in Dallas.