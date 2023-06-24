Craighead Green Gallery Announces “New Texas Talent XXX” Artists

Craighead Green Gallery has announced the artists selected for its New Texas Talent XXX exhibition. See the full list of artists below.
Now in its 30th year, the statewide juried exhibition aims to introduce emerging visual artists to the commercial market. Each year the gallery receives over 1,000 artwork submissions, which are reviewed by a guest juror who chooses artists for the exhibition. After participating in the exhibitions, some artists have been offered representation by galleries or have been included in future exhibitions.
This year’s juror, Scott Simons has a long history with Craighead Green Gallery. Mr. Simons worked at the gallery in the 1990s, and during his tenure as Gallery Director launched the first New Texas Talent exhibition. Later in his artistic career, Mr. Simons was represented by the gallery for a number of years. He holds a BFA from Texas Christian University (1995) and has served on the Development Committee for The Contemporary in Austin, the Board of Trustees for Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS, the Board of Directors for Artreach Dallas, and the Board of Directors for EASL, the Emergency Artist Support League.
Mr. Simons told Glasstire, “I’m incredibly pleased with the selections for the 30th anniversary show. We’ve just about got a little bit of everything, from small to large and from drawings to more complex works, and I’m terribly excited to see the show installed. It was incredibly difficult to narrow down the submissions, and at a certain point, I told the gallery that I didn’t think I could cut it any further. Luckily, I didn’t have to do that and we’ll have a robust show with lots of great work. This show is one of the best ways to start collecting art because the prices tend to be very accessible for gallery-quality art. ”
Artists selected for New Texas Talent XXX:
Sarah Holloway Smith
Jones Criscoe
Madison Luetge
Chenxi Gao
Julia Abbott
Jalon Isabell
Audry Rider
Silas Breaux
Jacqueline Blanco
Hugh DeWitte
Jessica Hilvitz
Matthew Wood
Shane Wiggs
Tonya Trest
Ian Grieve
Josie Del Castillo
Jose Vasques Ramirez
Karla Gabriela De La Fuente
Veronica Ibargüengoitia
Atinuke Adeleke
Daniela Flint
Jessica Baldivieso
Julie Flandorfer
Rhoda Savage
Nikita Coulombe
Frank Herbert
Daniela Maria Ferreira Cabeza-Vanegas
Steve Griffin
Lesley Anderson
Suzanne Truex
Lori Solley
Clair Gaston
Kendall Papathanasiou
David Dennis
Jesus Trujillo
Jane Helslander
Brenda Robson
Janie Stidham
Cosmo Jones
Jonathan Hill
Joshua Crokett
Eric Sweeney
Wes Coke
Sandison Montgomery
Marianne Howard
Hannah Brown
Scott Bell
Cyde Steck
Kat Warwick
Karen Eisele
Elena du Plessis
HP Bloomer
Ryan Stalsby
Kenneth Tan
Drake Heptig
Sue White
Mylinda Farr
Andy Buchanan