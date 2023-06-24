Craighead Green Gallery Announces “New Texas Talent XXX” Artists

Craighead Green Gallery has announced the artists selected for its New Texas Talent XXX exhibition. See the full list of artists below.

Now in its 30th year, the statewide juried exhibition aims to introduce emerging visual artists to the commercial market. Each year the gallery receives over 1,000 artwork submissions, which are reviewed by a guest juror who chooses artists for the exhibition. After participating in the exhibitions, some artists have been offered representation by galleries or have been included in future exhibitions.

This year’s juror, Scott Simons has a long history with Craighead Green Gallery. Mr. Simons worked at the gallery in the 1990s, and during his tenure as Gallery Director launched the first New Texas Talent exhibition. Later in his artistic career, Mr. Simons was represented by the gallery for a number of years. He holds a BFA from Texas Christian University (1995) and has served on the Development Committee for The Contemporary in Austin, the Board of Trustees for Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS, the Board of Directors for Artreach Dallas, and the Board of Directors for EASL, the Emergency Artist Support League.

Mr. Simons told Glasstire, “I’m incredibly pleased with the selections for the 30th anniversary show. We’ve just about got a little bit of everything, from small to large and from drawings to more complex works, and I’m terribly excited to see the show installed. It was incredibly difficult to narrow down the submissions, and at a certain point, I told the gallery that I didn’t think I could cut it any further. Luckily, I didn’t have to do that and we’ll have a robust show with lots of great work. This show is one of the best ways to start collecting art because the prices tend to be very accessible for gallery-quality art. ”

Artists selected for New Texas Talent XXX:

Sarah Holloway Smith

Jones Criscoe

Madison Luetge

Chenxi Gao

Julia Abbott

Jalon Isabell

Audry Rider

Silas Breaux

Jacqueline Blanco

Hugh DeWitte

Jessica Hilvitz

Matthew Wood

Shane Wiggs

Tonya Trest

Ian Grieve

Josie Del Castillo

Jose Vasques Ramirez

Karla Gabriela De La Fuente

Veronica Ibargüengoitia

Atinuke Adeleke

Daniela Flint

Jessica Baldivieso

Julie Flandorfer

Rhoda Savage

Nikita Coulombe

Frank Herbert

Daniela Maria Ferreira Cabeza-Vanegas

Steve Griffin

Lesley Anderson

Suzanne Truex

Lori Solley

Clair Gaston

Kendall Papathanasiou

David Dennis

Jesus Trujillo

Jane Helslander

Brenda Robson

Janie Stidham

Cosmo Jones

Jonathan Hill

Joshua Crokett

Eric Sweeney

Wes Coke

Sandison Montgomery

Marianne Howard

Hannah Brown

Scott Bell

Cyde Steck

Kat Warwick

Karen Eisele

Elena du Plessis

HP Bloomer

Ryan Stalsby

Kenneth Tan

Drake Heptig

Sue White

Mylinda Farr

Andy Buchanan