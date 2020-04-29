Dallas’ Craighead Green Gallery to Re-Open Tuesday, May 5

With Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s new executive order permitting museums and libraries to reopen in the state, we have heard from several museums about their decisions to take a wait-and-see approach regarding inviting public visits.

Dallas’ Craighead Green Gallery is the first commercial art space to reach out to Glasstire to announce reopening. It closed to the public seven weeks ago due to social distancing recommendations and closures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An email statement from the gallery to Glasstire reads:

“To all of our valued clients and patrons,

After weeks of sheltering in place, we at Craighead Green Gallery are happy to announce that starting Tuesday, May 5th, we will slowly be opening our doors to the public! We will continue to take every precaution to keep you and our staff safe through these uncharted waters: Every surface will be cleaned after each visitor, we will have hand sanitizer available for all to use, and we will, of course, be wearing our stylish masks. With over 5600 sq. feet of gallery space, we have plenty of room for you to keep your distance and still enjoy some gorgeous artwork.”

We reached out to the gallery by phone for further comment; it has not responded as of this writing. Last week, Craighead Green announced its annual New Texas Talent XXVII open call exhibition as an online-only show. No word yet on if the exhibition will take place in a reopened gallery. That exhibition, guest juried this year by Giovanni Valderas, artist and Exhibition Manager at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, is scheduled to open June 13.

