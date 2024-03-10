Craighead Green Gallery Announces Open Call for “New Texas Talent”; Juror is Glasstire’s Jessica Fuentes

by Glasstire March 10, 2024
Dallas’ Craighead Green Gallery has announced its annual New Texas Talent open call.

A black and white image of woman with glasses smiling into the camera.

Jessica Fuentes

Artist and educator Jessica Fuentes will serve as this year’s juror. Ms. Fuentes has exhibited her work locally for over a decade and is a former member of the F6 Gallery Collective and 500X Gallery. In 2023, her work was included in the 18th Annual Joyce Elaine Grant Exhibition at Texas Woman’s University in Denton. As an art educator with more than 15 years of experience, Ms. Fuentes has taught in public schools, higher education, and museums. She was instrumental in developing the C3 Visiting Artist Project at the Dallas Museum of Art and the Carter Community Artists initiative at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art. Her dedication to art education is evident through her role as a founding director of Kinfolk House, as News Editor for Glasstire, and through her involvement with Make Art with Purpose.

New Texas Talent is a statewide exhibition open to visual artists over the age of 18 who reside in Texas and who are not currently represented by a for-profit or non-profit gallery. All submitted works must be available for sale, and entries cannot be more than 84 inches tall, wide, or deep. Additionally, works must have been created within the past two years. Artists can submit up to three artworks.

The deadline to apply is May 18, 2024. The exhibition is scheduled to run from July 20 to August 24. For more information on submissions and guidelines, visit Craighead Green Gallery’s website.

