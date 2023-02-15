Craighead Green Gallery Announces Call for “New Texas Talent XXX”

Dallas’ Craighead Green Gallery has announced its annual New Texas Talent open call. 2023 marks the gallery’s 30th anniversary of hosting this juried exhibition.

This year’s juror is artist Scott Simons, who in the early 1990s, prior to being represented by Craighead Green, worked at the gallery as Gallery Director and launched the inaugural New Texas Talent exhibition. Mr. Simons grew up in East Texas and, inspired by and with the support of one of his parents, who was an artist, has been painting his entire life. He holds a BFA from Texas Christian University (1995) and has exhibited for over twenty years. Mr. Simons has served on the Development Committee for The Contemporary in Austin, the Board of Trustees for Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA), the Board of Directors for Artreach Dallas, and the Board of Directors for EASL, the Emergency Artist Support League.

Designed to introduce emerging artists to the commercial market, New Texas Talent is a state-wide exhibition open to visual artists over the age of 18, who reside in Texas and who are not currently represented by a for-profit or non-profit gallery. Most visual media is accepted, including video pieces, however, film, utilitarian crafts, and jewelry will not be considered. All submitted works must be available for sale, and entries cannot be more than 84 inches tall, wide, or deep. Additionally, works must have been created within the past two years.

The deadline to submit entries is May 27. Selected artists will be notified by email on or before June 24, and the exhibition will be on view from July 15 through August 19. To learn more and submit your work, visit the Craighead Green Gallery website.