Advertise   Donate
Home > News > Show Your Work Online with this Austin-Based Digital Residency

Show Your Work Online with this Austin-Based Digital Residency

/
22 Apr 2018
/
/
0 Comments
IRL open call

IRL open call

Web-based projects and residencies might not be the newest thing happening in the art world, but they’re still pretty cool. Lots of Texas organizations — Big Medium, Co-Lab Projects, and even Glasstire — have given their platforms over to artists to create something different than the normal web pages and social media blasts you might find online.

If you’re an artist interested in this online approach, you might want to check out another Austin-based program, the Welcome to My Homepage Digital Artist Residency. Founded in 2014, the residency has hosted virtual shows by more than thirty artists, with each residency period lasting three weeks. If you’re not so great with technology, never fear — the program’s website says that no coding is necessary. And, if you want, the virtual show can coincide with a real-life exhibition of your works at the Museum of Human Achievement in Austin. Other benefits include one-on-one digital studio visits, and a digital opening that can be attended by people around the globe.

Applications for the residency are due on May 1, 2018.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
, ,
You may also like
Is Alex Morrison Austin’s Boldest Museum Educator?
Top Five
Top Five: May 11, 2017 with Michael Anthony García
The Power of Refusal: Kevin McNamee-Tweed’s Departure from Austin
Panzer Top Five
Top Five: January 26, 2017 with Jamie Panzer
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'