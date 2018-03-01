A Chance to Hear the Leading Expert on Philip Johnson’s Glass House

On Tuesday, March 6, the Dallas Architecture Forum and Dallas Contemporary are co-presenting a talk by Hilary Lewis, the Chief Curator and Creative Director for Philip Johnson’s Glass House in New Canaan, Connecticut.

“Ms. Lewis is a primary source of information on the late architect Philip Johnson. She wrote two books and multiple articles with him, and recorded extensively Johnson’s memoirs and ideas on architecture. Lewis recorded extensively Johnson’s memoirs and ideas on architecture, making her today a primary source for information on the late architect. Johnson and Lewis co-authored pieces for magazines and exhibitions, including work for The New York Times Magazine, Details and the Venice Biennale. Following Johnson’s passing in 2005, Lewis curated a major museum exhibition on the architect and served as the Philip Johnson Scholar at the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Glass House site.”

This talk is happening in conjunction with Dallas Contemporary’s current exhibition Enoc Perez: Liberty & Restraint, which “examines the Texas-based work of late architect Philip Johnson.” That show, which features large abstracted paintings of Johnson’s commissions in Texas (there are a surprising number of them) runs through March 18.

The talk takes place at Cathedral of Hope in Dallas (also designed by Johnson with Dallas’ Cunningham Architects), 5910 Cedar Springs Road at 7 PM on Tuesday, March 6, “…with check-in at 6:15 pm. The lecture is free and open to the public. No reservations are necessary, but seating is limited due to the small size of the venue. There will not be a customary Architecture Forum reception at this event.”

