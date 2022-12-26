North Texas Museum Announce Spring 2023 Exhibitions

With 2023 around the corner, North Texas art museums, including the Nasher Sculpture Center, the Dallas Contemporary, the Dallas Museum of Art, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, and the Amon Carter Museum of American Art have announced their upcoming spring exhibitions.

Next month, the Nasher Sculpture Center will present Mark di Suvero: Steel Like Paper. Organized by the Nasher’s Chief Curator, Jed Morse, the exhibition, which is the most extensive survey of the artist’s work in over 30 years, will feature 30 sculptures and more than 40 drawings and paintings spanning the artist’s 60-year career.

Through the works, visitors will gain a better understanding of the artist’s practice behind his large-scale monumental sculptures. The exhibition will also be the first presentation of works — 5 small sculptures, 4 drawings and 1 screenprint — recently gifted to the museum from the collection of Lisa Schachner, a friend of the artist and former curator at Gemini G.E.L., in Los Angeles.

In a press release announcing the exhibition, Nasher Director Jeremy Strick stated, “Steel Like Paper offers new perspectives on a pivotal figure in the history of contemporary sculpture, and an artist of special importance to Dallas. Gathering together sculptures, drawings, and paintings from across the artist’s career, the exhibition will reveal the ways in which di Suvero’s creative process advances in a stream of constant innovation and artistic invention, enhancing a fuller understanding, too, of his exuberant and thrilling monumental sculptures.”

Mark di Suvero: Steel Like Paper will be on view at the Nasher from January 28 through August 27, 2023.

The Dallas Contemporary (DC) will present A Story of Collaboration, Production, and Collecting in the Contemporary Arts, featuring works from the private collection of Marcela and José Noé Suro, the second-generation owner of Cerámica Suro in Guadalajara, Mexico. Over the last twenty years, the renowned ceramics studio has produced projects with over 500 artists, including Nairy Baghramian, John Baldessari, Sarah Crowner, Abraham Cruzvillegas, Nicole Eisenman, Mario Garcia Torres, and Jonas Wood.

In conversation with the main exhibition, the adjacent gallery will host a solo show of works by artist Eduardo Sarabia, titled This Must Be The Place. Though born in Los Angeles, Mr. Sarabia emigrated to Guadalajara in 2003 at the invitation of Cerámica Suro.

In a press release announcing the exhibitions, DC Executive Director Carolina Alvarez-Mathies remarked, “Dallas Contemporary is honored to host this selection from the collection of Marcela and José Noé Suro, an exhibition that so beautifully describes the spirit of generosity and possibility that José Noé Suro has cultivated not only in his hometown of Guadalajara, but here in Dallas, as well, through many creative collaborations.”

Both exhibitions will open on April 20, 2023. Mr. Sarabia’s solo exhibition will close on August 27, 2023, and the Cerámica Suro exhibition will close on December 31, 2023.

In February 2023, the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) will be the final venue to host Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks, an exhibition organized by the Denver Art Museum in collaboration with The Phoebus Foundation. The exhibition, drawn from the Foundation’s collection, showcases more than 130 works from the Flanders region of Belgium, spanning from the 1400s through the 1600s.

Dr. Nicole R. Myers, the DMA’s interim chief curator and The Barbara Thomas Lemmon senior curator of European Art commented, “We are thrilled to bring the Phoebus Foundation’s stunning collection of Flemish masterworks to our Dallas community. This period of production was a defining and pivotal moment, not only in the development of medieval, Renaissance and Baroque art, but in the greater scheme of cultural, scientific and political evolution in Europe. Stepping into this exhibition truly feels like you’re embarking on a journey through time. We’re excited for visitors to peer through this window to the past, while also seeing reflections of their own ever-changing world.”

Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks will be on view in the DMA’s Chilton Gallery I from February 19 through June 25, 2023.

Also debuting in February is the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s I’ll be Your Mirror: Art and the Digital Screen. Curated by Alison Hearst, the group show brings together art spanning from 1969 to present day that features or is inspired by screen culture. A variety of mediums will be represented, including painting, sculpture, video games, digital art, augmented reality, and video.

With more than 25,000-square-feet of gallery space dedicated to the exhibition, this is the most in-depth show of its kind in the Southwest region. The exhibition will feature 51 artists, including prominent national and international artists such as Nam June Paik, Arthur Jafa, Gretchen Bender, and Andy Warhol, as well as important Texas artists, including Liss LaFleur, Kristin Lucas, and John Pomara.

I’ll be Your Mirror: Art and the Digital Screen will be on view from February 12 – April 30, 2023.

In March, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art will present Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation, highlighting the perspectives of contemporary Black artists. The exhibition is co-curated by Maggie Adler, the Carter’s Curator of Paintings, Sculpture, and Works on Paper, and Maurita Poole, Executive Director of Newcomb Art Museum, Tulane University. The show will feature commissioned and recent works by artists responding to John Quincy Adams Ward’s bronze sculpture, The Freedman, from the Carter’s collection.

Emancipation includes sculpture, photography, paper, and textile works by Sadie Barnette, Alfred Conteh, Maya Freelon, Hugh Hayden, Letitia Huckaby, Jeffrey Meris, and Sable Elyse Smith. The Carter is pairing the contemporary works with Civil War materials to provide context and deepen visitors’ understanding of the history of representations of Blackness.

Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation will be on view from March 12 through July 9, 2023.