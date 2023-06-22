Top Five: June 22, 2023

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. William Kentridge: In Praise of Shadows

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

June 25 – September 10, 2023

From the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston:

“Immerse yourself in the world of William Kentridge through exceptional works spanning 35 years of the celebrated South African artist’s practice. This multi-sensory experience captures the imagination with drawings, prints, bronzes, tapestries, animated films, and theater models. Kentridge’s voice has been essential in bringing forward the struggles of South Africa to address universal issues of history, power, and society.”

2. Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks

Dallas Museum of Art

February 19 – October 15, 2023

From the Dallas Museum of Art:

“From the sacred to the irreverent, see the exhibition that Artnet News called a ‘visual buffet.’ Visit the Dallas Museum of Art to discover the history and development of art in Flanders during the final presentation of Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks. Organized by the Denver Art Museum in collaboration with The Phoebus Foundation, Saints and Sinners presents more than 130 works of art from the foundation’s rich collection of Flemish works that illustrate the remarkable advances in art production that took place in Flanders from the 15th to the 17th century.

This traveling exhibition explores a rich repertoire of subjects that reflect the social changes of the time, while skillfully reflecting the contemporary circumstances surrounding the human condition. This unique presentation of works of art involves visitors in the detailed and sometimes passionate narration of Flemish masters such as Hans Memling and Peter Paul Rubens.”

3. Observations: Works by Melissa W. Miller

Tyler Museum of Art

May 7 – August 6, 2023

From the Tyler Museum of Art:

“Organized by the Tyler Museum of Art, this exhibition focuses on works by noted Texas artist Melissa W. Miller highlighting observations surrounding environmental events, portraying both natural occurrences as well as those that are a result of human interaction.”

4. eduardo sarabia: this must be the place

Dallas Contemporary

April 20 – August 27, 2023

From dallas contemporary:

“for his dallas contemporary exhibition, this must be the place, artist eduardo sarabia (born 1976, los angeles, ca; lives and works, guadalajara, mexico) evokes the history of the traditional mexican hacienda to explore notions of home, cultural heritage, and interior and exterior spaces – both shared and private, literal and psychological. haciendas were an enclave of colonial agricultural and domestic buildings that originated in the 16th century to accommodate the industry of landowners and their workers and persisted until the late 1800s, shaping and fueling the economy of mexico as well as its cultural and socio-anthropological history.

this must be the place references the architecture of a hacienda while culling from popular art and culture, craft methodologies, and mexican tradition. the main corridor presents a group of recent oil paintings by sarabia of landscapes and gardens, recalling the history of painting and using the painting frame as a window into various views or perceptions of reality. the corridor and the rest of the hacienda are conceived around a central patio, also inhabited by nature motifs — mystical evocations of mexico’s native flora and fauna – that are part of sarabia’s visual language: sacred ceiba trees, which were believed in pre-columbian mesoamerican cultures to connect heavens and earth to worlds below; birds in danger of extinction, such as the quetzal; fungi; and green vines.”

5. Jun Kaneko

Amarillo Museum of Art

May 27 – September 3, 2023

From the Amarillo Museum of Art:

“Jun Kaneko was born in Nagoya, Japan, in 1942. He studied painting with Satoshi Ogawa during his adolescence. In 1963, he came to the United States to continue his studies at Chouinard Art Institute when his introduction to Fred Marer drew him to sculptural ceramics. Kaneko proceeded to study with Peter Voulkos, Paul Soldner, and Jerry Rothman in California during the time now defined as The Contemporary Ceramics Movement in America. The following decade, Kaneko taught at some of the nation’s leading art schools, including Scripps College, Rhode Island School of Design, and Cranbrook Academy of Art.”