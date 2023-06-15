Top Five: June 15, 2023

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Summoning Memories: Art Beyond Chinese Traditions

Asia Society Texas (Houston)

February 10 – July 2, 2023

Read our review here.

From the museum: “Summoning Memories: Art Beyond Chinese Traditions highlights works by over 30 contemporary artists of Chinese descent who reinterpret traditions in dynamic and innovative ways. Across painting, sculpture, and photography, these works were created by both established and emerging artists of different generations who use experimentation to draw on both Eastern and Western art-making practices and materials. They push boundaries that manipulate traditional materials and develop unique fabrication processes.”

2. James Lumsden: Strata

Holly Johnson Gallery (Dallas)

April 1 – July 29, 2023

From the gallery: “Holly Johnson Gallery is pleased to present James Lumsden: Strata, an exhibition representing a recent ensemble of paintings by the Scottish artist. This is the artist’s second solo exhibition with the gallery, following the solo debut Reflexion (2018) and the group show Manmade (2016). James Lumsden: STRATA will continue through June 17.

Working between studios in Edinburgh and Point on the Isle of Lewis, James Lumsden is fascinated by light and movement. Although essentially abstract, the most recent works suggest a sense of landscape and place which has developed from living on an island.”

3. Justin Parr: Simplex Objects: Relics of Future Past

Dock Space Gallery (San Antonio)

June 10 – 27, 2023

From the gallery: “New works by Justin Parr. In geometry, a simplex is a generalization of the notion of a triangle or tetrahedron to arbitrary dimensions. In these works Justin is exploring a series of Simplex Objects made from solid rods of glass, sometimes incorporating charged neon gas and other glass based work in his experiments for the viewer. Everything is part of it.”

4. Nick Vaughan and Jake Margolin

McClain Gallery (Houston)

May 6 – June 24, 2023

Read our review of Nick Vaughan and Jake Margolin’s 2022 show at the Blaffer Art Museum here.

From the gallery: “McClain Gallery is thrilled to open our first presentation of Nick Vaughan and Jake Margolin’s work. The installation provides an introduction to the Houston-based artists’ expansive, collaborative, and mutli-disciplinary practice that pulls them through a vivid range of material exploration, sculpture, drawings, lectures, and performances to excavate and shine light onto the political and social histories of LGBTQ+ people.”

5. Audrey Rodriguez: Tastes of Home

McLennon Pen co. Gallery (Austin)

June 16 – July 28, 2023

From the gallery: “McLennon Pen Co. Gallery is delighted to announce its first presentation with the New York-based artist Audrey Rodriguez, titled Tastes of Home. Rodriguez grew up in Port Isabel, Texas, and draws inspiration from her Honduran and Mexican heritage. Tastes of Home showcases paintings of street scenes capturing interactions with Latin American street food vendors and poignant still lifes of the beloved dishes they create. The exhibition includes oil paintings on linen and panel, graphite drawings, and one sculpture.”