West Austin Studio Tour Artists Announced

The annual West Austin Studio Tour, which is a program of Big Medium (also of the East Austin Studio Tour and the Texas Biennial), is in its sixth year and takes place over two weekends in May: 13th-14th and 20-21st. Its boundaries are West of I-35, East of Mopac/Loop 1, South of HWY 183, and North of William Cannon. It’s a free and self-guided tour of artist studios and spaces across west Austin neighborhoods.

Big Medium has announced the participants of this year’s event. It includes studios, galleries, temporary exhibitions, and other events. Via Big Medium: “This year’s WEST will showcase over 300 artists—with 176 working studios and 50 established galleries on display, as well as 88 temporary exhibitions and 9 happenings.” Again, West Austin Studio Tour takes place May 13-14, and 20-21. The listings can be found here, and more info can be found here.

