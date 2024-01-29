Big Medium Names First 2024 LINE Residency Artist; Opens Call for Additional Residents

Last week Big Medium, an Austin-based arts organization, named Suzanne Wyss as the first resident of the 2024 LINE Residency season. Additionally, the organization has launched an open call for the five remaining residency time slots this year.

The LINE Residency is a partnership program between Big Medium and the LINE Austin, a hotel located in the city’s downtown. Selected artists receive a private studio, a living space within the hotel, and access to the hotel and its amenities for a six-week time period. During their residency, artists engage with the public by having open studio hours and hosting an event, such as an artist talk or workshop.

Originally intended as a residency for Austin-area artists, in 2023 Big Medium broadened the scope of the program so that any artist living in Texas can apply. Similar to last year, the 2024 selection will include four Austin-area artists and two additional artists from elsewhere in the state. Artists will be selected by Coka Treviño, Curator and Director of Programming at Big Medium, in partnership with the LINE Austin.

Read about the 2023 LINE Residency artists here. Learn about the current resident, Ms. Wyss, below, via a biography provided by Big Medium.

The remaining 2024 LINE Residency dates are as follows:

March – April

May – June

July – August

September – October

November – December

The deadline to apply is Thursday, February 15 at 11:59 p.m. Read additional details about the application process and apply through Big Medium’s website.

Suzanne Wyss

Residency Dates: January 17 – February 26, 2024

Suzanne Wyss is a multi-disciplinary artist focusing on installation and sculpture, transforming industrial materials into organic forms. Using repetition and the inherent “isness” of each material, they are transformed into something altogether new, morphed into natural form and movement.

Ms. Wyss received her MFA in sculpture from Indiana University in 2013 and her BFA in sculpture and ceramics from the University of Minnesota, Duluth, in 2010. She originates from the Black Hills of South Dakota. Since becoming a Texan in 2013 her most notable works include permanent installations at Springdale General and Thinkery ATX, as well as a site-specific installation for the Facebook Artist in Residence Program. In the spring of 2023, Ms. Wyss received her Master’s in Landscape Architecture at the University of Texas at Austin to further explore the integration between sculpture and landscape.