Sign up Now! Artist Applications for West Austin Studio Tour is Approaching

Big Medium’s 8thannual West Austin Studio Tour (WEST) is May 11-12 and 18-19, 2019. That may seem a long time away, but the call for entries is now open and the deadline to participate as an artist is February 15.

The free, annual, self-guided art event to provide opportunities for the public to meet the artists of West Austin in their creative spaces. There will be tons of artists showing in places within these boundaries: west of I-35, east of Mopac/Loop 1, south of HWY 183, and north of William Cannon. Artists and artisans will exhibit work in their own studios, galleries, and libraries, and set up temporary exhibitions and happenings. Art enthusiasts might be able to see everything if they go all four days. Others will wait for the map to be released and plan their own leisurely tour for a day or two.

Besides producing WEST and EAST, the non-profit organization Big Medium puts on the Texas Biennial and presents exhibitions in its Big Medium Gallery. It also manages the artist studio spaces in Canopy. About WEST, it states:

The mission of WEST is to provide an inclusive and accessible platform for a diverse group of artists to create, exhibit, and discuss their work, to increase the audience that experiences the artists’ work, and for that experience to create conversation and build relationships around art and the creative practice. WEST isn’t a craft fair or a street festival, and while sales are an important aspect of any artist’s career, they are not our primary focus. We believe an interconnected art community that supports each other will produce more impactful and sustainable benefits for everyone involved.

Glasstire always looks forward to WEST and EAST. For articles about previous WEST tours, go here.