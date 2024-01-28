Art Dirt: An Exit Interview with the Blaffer Art Museum’s Steven Matijcio

by Glasstire January 28, 2024
A man with glasses smiles at the camera. He is wearing a light blue suit jacker over a button down shirt with various butterflies printed on it.

Steven Matijcio

Brandon Zech talks with the Blaffer Art Museum’s outgoing director, Steven Matijcio, about his approach to curating in peripheral art cities, engaging with local communities, and what he’ll miss about Houston.

I have really come to love working in the unexpected place. Because in a lot of ways, I feel like you can spread your wings, you can oftentimes have more of an impact, you can get to know the community better. I really have loved these so-called non-center cities because I found a lot of richness in curatorially responding to them.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

