Brandon Zech talks with the Blaffer Art Museum’s outgoing director, Steven Matijcio, about his approach to curating in peripheral art cities, engaging with local communities, and what he’ll miss about Houston.

“I have really come to love working in the unexpected place. Because in a lot of ways, I feel like you can spread your wings, you can oftentimes have more of an impact, you can get to know the community better. I really have loved these so-called non-center cities because I found a lot of richness in curatorially responding to them.”

