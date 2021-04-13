Rockport Center For The Arts Launches 2021 Spring Art Fair April 16

Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA) is hosting its first major tourism event of 2021, the Spring Art Fair. This event will kick off with a VIP Preview Party on April 16 from 6:00-8:30 PM at the Fulton Convention Center. The April 16-18 fair is “an expanded version of our traditional Studio Tour that celebrates local artists, hosted each spring since 2018,” states RCA Executive Director, Luis Purón. The event will provide the necessary space and pandemic safety precautions for guests, participants, and volunteers in a manner that will allow for larger groups than in a personal artist studio.

More on COVID-19 safety:

“The Fulton Convention Center layout allows for social distancing with spacious aisles between booths. Hand sanitization stations will be placed throughout the building, new air purifiers will filter the air, and occupancy in the building will be limited to ensure a safe and enjoyable shopping experience for guests. Due to a standing Aransas County order, guests will be asked to wear facemasks while inside the facility. CDC protocols for cleaning and disinfecting will also be followed.”

The Spring Art Fair will include artist demonstrations, artworks available for purchase at a variety of price points, and refreshments. VIP Preview Party tickets are $100 per person, and will include hors d’oeuvres by A Taste of the Mediterranean, live music by Third Coast Jazz, access to purchase artwork that evening, and valet parking. Single-day tickets for April 17-18 are $5 per person, and children under the age of 12 may attend the fair for free. All tickets and more information are available here.

For more news about the resilient arts community of Rockport, as well as RCA’s new facilities, check out Glasstire’s coverage of the town’s post-Hurricane Harvey recovery.

Rockport Center for the Arts’ (RCA) main building suffered more than $1.2 million in damage after Hurricane Harvey struck the city on August 25, 2017, and the Center’s campaign for new construction began. By the following March, the organization had donations totaling 96% of its $4.5million goal. Completion is scheduled for mid-2022. RCA has moved temporarily to 401 S. Austin Street at the Baker Law Building, first floor, while awaiting the completion of a new facility in June 2022. Hours of operation for the temporary galleries are Tuesday–Thursday from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Friday and Sat 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon–4 p.m. Admission is free. Visit rockportartcenter.com, follow RCA on Facebook, or call (361) 729-5519 for more information.