Rockport Center for the Arts 2019 Tour of Artists’ Studios and Collectors’ Homes

Among its various roles and endeavors, The Rockport Center for the Arts organizes the popular yearly Rockport Art Festival in the summer, and this year, April 5-7, 2019 it presents a tour of artists’ studios, boats, and art collectors’ homes.

The 2019 Rockport Tour of Homes & Studios kicks off with a party on Friday, April 5 at the home of Barbara and Ron Young. Tours continue on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7. Among the stops: visitors can tour artists’ studios and learn about medium, process, and technique, and purchase works directly from the artists. The self-guided tour also features domestic art collections, as well as two boats.

Luis Purón, Executive Director of the Center, states: “This year, visitors will tour both artists’ studios and homes of local art collectors. We are excited to feature and support the arts community and Rockport Center for the Arts, who have cemented Rockport’s reputation as the most charming art colony across Texas and the United States.”

The 2019 Rockport Tour of Homes & Studios includes:

“Casa Catalina” – Home of Laura and Grant Gilbert – 3 Catalina Drive, Rockport

Home of Chelsea and Zach Farnsworth – 108 Champions Drive, Rockport (Country Club)

Home of Hugh Wilson – 6 Malibu, Rockport (Key Allegro)

Studio of Anita Diebel – 111 N. Austin Street, Rockport

Studio Steve Russell – 1106 Wood Street, Rockport

Studio of Robin Hazard – 2002 Glass Avenue, Rockport

Guest Artist Mary Hunter (Studio of Anita Diebel) – 111 N. Austin Street, Rockport

Guest Artist Ellie Specht Lummus (Studio of Steve Russell) – 1106 Wood Street, Rockport

Runaway Sailboat – Rockport Yacht Club

Sun Worthy Fishing Vessel – Rockport Yacht Club

Tickets for the kick-off party and the tours can be found here.