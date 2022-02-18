Rockport Center for the Arts Hires Carla Ligon as Venue Manager for its New Campus

The Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA), an art institution located in the costal city of Rockport, Texas, has announced the hiring of Carla Ligon as its new Venue Manager.

Mr. Ligon has been brought on to manage the performing arts and convention center component of the RCA’s new multi-million dollar facility, which will include, as previously reported in Glasstire, “a 13,000-square-foot visual arts and art education complex, an 8,000-square-foot performing arts facility and convention center, and a 16,000-square-foot outdoor sculpture garden.”

In her new role, Ms. Ligon will be responsible, per the organization, for “developing new business for RCA, including events, business meetings, and convention sales.” As such, Ms. Ligon comes from a hospitality background — most recently, she served as Regional Hotel Director for US Hospitality, where she oversaw “a regional portfolio of national hotel brands in the Texas Coastal Bend.”

Of her new position, Ligon said in a press release: “Having the expanded space and facilities for a variety of events, including business meetings, conferences and performances, will be a great addition to both RCA and Rockport. I look forward to being part of this and am excited for the opportunity to help develop this dynamic growth for our community.”

The RCA’s new 1.2-acre campus is slated for completion in August of 2022. The building is located on the water, a few blocks away from the organization’s previous home, which was damaged beyond repair by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.