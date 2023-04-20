Arts Organizations Across Texas Celebrate Earth Day

This Saturday, April 22, is Earth Day, an annual celebration dedicated to supporting environmental protection. This year’s theme, Invest in our Planet, aims to inspire people, businesses, and governments around the world to take action to protect nature. In this spirit, arts organizations across the state are hosting an array of activities.

Houston

Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts

Earth Day Family Day Market

Enjoy our indoor/outdoor market with: planting activities, artist booths, craft booths, environmental booths, beekeeper learning station and free face painting. Cool off with a sweet treat from Uncle Louie G’s Italian Ice truck! Check out the Museum’s Spring Exhibition- America’s Western Landscape by Mark Burns.

10:30 am: Children’s Book Reading and Craft

10:45 am: Floral Arrangement Demonstration

11 am: Environmental Puppet Show

12 pm to 2 pm: The Learning Zoo interactive touch tent- See and touch tortoises, snakes, reptiles and more!

12:30 pm: Aztec Dance Performance by Danza Azteca Quetzal

Rockport

Rockport Center for the Arts

10 am to 4 pm: Free Family Saturday

Drop-in art making activity at RCA

10 am to 12 pm: Beach Clean-up at Little Bay

Meet at the Big Blue Crab (1522 E. Laurel St.)

1 pm to 4 pm: Sea Glass Mosaics Workshop and Lecture with Dr. Lon Seiger

Join Dr. Lon Seiger in a lecture and hands-on workshop about his study on the invasiveness of sea glass in Corpus Christi Bay and recycling the glass to create art. Sea glass, predominantly from discarded bottles and jars that find their way into the water, becomes frosty and smooth after decades of being tumbled by waves. Dr. Seiger will lead participants in their own creation of a sea glass masterpiece. Tuition is free and all supplies are included.

7:30 pm: Announcement of What I Love About Planet Earth coloring contest winner.

8 pm: The Lorax film screening

RCA Sculpture Garden

San Antonio

Briscoe Western Art Museum

11 am to 3 pm: Nature Workshop – Propagation Station

Celebrate Earth Day on the banks of the San Antonio River with Eco Friendly programming at the Briscoe! Enjoy hands-on nature lessons during a come-and-go program that features the Nectar Bar and Bat Conservation International, as well as FREE arts and crafts for all ages.

Learn from Certified Texas Master Naturalist Drake White about the propagation of native plants and herbs, their value in nature and their habitat uses. In this Nature Workshop you will gain knowledge on how to grow from cuttings, seed, and root division – AND how to care for your garden. Take this knowledge and leadership skill back to your community and YOU will be “propagating” good nature know-how.

Bat Conservation International with representatives from Bracken Cave will be back at the Briscoe to teach the community about the importance of these furry flying creatures of the night. Learn how these tiny mammals are beneficial to the environment, agriculture and other aspects of everyday life.

El Paso

El Paso Museum of Art

12 pm to 4 pm

Join the EPMA education staff this weekend for an exciting recycled paper-making activity in honor of Earth Day. This activity will be held in The El Paso Museum of Art C2 Gallery space.