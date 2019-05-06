Texas Arts Organizations Need Development Staffers

Organizations across Texas regularly use Glasstire’s classifieds section to post open calls for art shows, announcements for residency opportunities, kids camps and art classes, and more. One of the most active sections of Glasstire’s website is our job listings board. Galleries, non-profits, museums, and individuals from Texas and beyond post openings for all kinds of jobs, ranging from studio assistant positions to curatorial and director opportunities.

Sometimes a common thread shows up in the job listings we host on Glasstire. As of now, it’s development staffers: organizations in Rockport, San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston are looking to either add to their development teams, or hire a development director. See some of those postings below.

Position: Director of Development and Membership Relations

Organization: Rockport Center for the Arts

Deadline: May 17

About: As a member of the team, this is a fast-paced position that helps set the direction and ensures the financial health of the institution. The individual is expected to be a competent fundraiser, membership and relationship manager and an organizational development specialist. The individual is expected to translate broad goals into achievable steps. Help set and manage appropriate expectations. Handle detailed, complex concepts and problems and make rapid decisions regarding management and development issues. Plan and implement. Establish strong and appropriate relationships with ED, staff, board, members, volunteers, donors, the government entities and the community. Develop smooth and constructive relationships with people from all segments of the community including government.

Position: Development Associate

Organization: Blue Star Contemporary (San Antonio)

Deadline: May 17

About: Blue Star Contemporary, San Antonio’s first and longest-running venue for contemporary art, seeks a part-time Development Associate (20 hours weekly on average) to support the organization’s diverse fundraising activities to encourage investment in BSC’s many exhibitions, art educational programs, and community initiatives. The successful candidate will exude confidence when communicating about contemporary art, be able to manage multiple tasks at a time, and enjoy engaging directly with BSC’s visitors and donors. The Development Associate is one of the public faces of the museum and ensures a welcoming environment for approximately 300,000 annual program participants and artists.

Position: Director of Development

Organization: Artpace (San Antonio)

Deadline: May 17

About: This is a full-time position that reports to the Director and works closely with the Board of Directors in a leadership position to develop strategies and implementation for all fundraising and income activities. The successful candidate will work within Artpace’s strategic plan to meet identified fundraising goals. They will also maintain current donor relationships while cultivating new members, donors, partners, granting organizations, and vendors. The Director of Development’s primary responsibility is to establish and implement the systems needed to grow a $1.5 million annual budget through the solicitation of major gifts, planned gifts, federal and state grants, special events, and corporate and foundation support. This position will supervise a cross-departmental team.

Position: Associate Director of Development

Organization: Moody Center for the Arts (Houston)

About: The Associate Director of Development (ADoD) supports the mission of The Moody Center for the Arts by engaging a unique portfolio of donors and prospects. Working closely with the leadership team and Development and Alumni Relations, the ADoD maintains and increases annual giving; manages a calendar of donor communication projects and special events; serves as a key player in the engagement and stewardship of a tiered group of annual supporters along with donors and prospects capable of major gifts; and supports the shaping and execution of the center’s operating and campaign fundraising plans and goals. The ideal candidate is motivated, a self-starter who has a strong appreciation of the arts, possesses excellent communication and project management skills, is comfortable soliciting gifts, skillful at building relationships, and highly organized.

Position: Development Associate

Organization: Dallas Contemporary

About: Dallas Contemporary seeks a full-time Development Associate to support all aspects of its fundraising and donor relations program. Reporting to the Director of Development, the Development Associate is an integral part of the Dallas Contemporary team. The Development Associate manages the museum’s membership program, frequently interacts with the board of directors and donors at all levels, coordinates event logistics, completes special projects, and provides administrative support. The ideal candidate will have a strong work ethic, be a good problem solver and team player, be a fast learner and a strong writer, and will thrive in a highintensity position. Prior experience working at a non-profit organization is preferred. Interest in the arts is desirable.

Position: Senior Development Officer

Organization: Houston Grand Opera

About: The Senior Development Officer serves as a Major Gifts Officer, carrying major gift prospects and donors within a portfolio and actively working to upgrade their support whenever possible. The Development Officer works closely with the Director of Development to manage special underwriting opportunities for HGO’s training program for young singers and opera coaches, including those for current HGO Studio artists, guest faculty, HGO staff, and former HGO Studio artists returning to the mainstage.