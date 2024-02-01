Five-Minute Tours: Ariana Heinzman at the Rockport Center for the Arts

by Glasstire February 1, 2024
Ariana Heinzman at Rockport Center for the Arts

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Ariana Heinzman: Stack.Loop.Shift at the Rockport Center for the Arts. Dates: January 9 – February 11, 2024.

