Top Five: April 21, 2022

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Texan: Part 1

VSF Texas (Dallas)

April 22 – May 15, 2022

From Various Small Fires:

“Various Small Fires is proud to present its inaugural exhibition at VSF Texas, the gallery’s newest location situated in Downtown Dallas. Presented in two parts, Texan celebrates the rich contributions Texas-born artists have made to the landscape of contemporary art and offers a homecoming for many of the exhibition’s ‘diasporic’ Texans. While claiming one’s Texan heritage can raise complicated associations, the exhibition presents its artists an opportunity to proclaim their ties to the state through a sense of expanded community. Texan: Part I includes work by Will Boone, Rosson Crow, Aaron Curry, Jeff Elrod, Mark Flood, Daniel Rios Rodriguez, Ryan Trecartin, and Jeff Zilm.

Conservative political and religious values coupled with an extensive border to Mexico have given rise to contentious issues in the state of Texas, including immigration, womens’ reproductive rights, and legislation impacting the lives of trans citizens. These matters have come to a height in recent months, garnering international attention and becoming increasingly relevant to those, like the artists in this exhibition, who have called Texas home. Like a tattoo that one might prefer to conceal in select situations, being from Texas can be tricky. Texan, however, aims to reinstate a sense of pride and provide VSF’s global audience with an opportunity to reconsider its perception of the state.”

2. Erin Cunningham: Refinement

Rockport Center for the Arts

April 8 – May 8, 2022

From the Rockport Center for the Arts:

“Erin Cunningham (b. 1979 Honolulu, HI) is an artist living and working in Austin, Texas. She received her BFA from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2003 and an MFA in studio art from The University of Texas at Austin in 2007. With a focus in sculpture, her work utilizes material combinations, such as cast metals, and the female figure to explore dualities of masculine and feminine, disposable and precious, fragility and strength.

She has shown both nationally and internationally, including The Metropolitan Art Museum in Tokyo and at Mönchskirche Salzwedel, in Salzwedel, Germany. Artist residencies including BAER Art Center in Hofsos, Iceland as well as Atelierhaus Residency Hilmsen in Hilmsen, Germany. Cunningham is one of the founding members of the ICOSA Collective, an artist-run exhibition space in Austin TX. She currently holds a position as an Assistant Professor of Practice in the Department of Art and Art History at The University of Texas at Austin.”

3. 2022 Dallas Art Fair

Fashion Industry Gallery (Dallas)

April 21 – 24, 2022

See a list of 2022 exhibitors here.

In the heart of the downtown arts district, the Dallas Art Fair offers collectors, arts professionals, and the public the opportunity to engage with a rich selection of modern and contemporary artworks presented by leading national and international galleries. Thoughtfully curated exhibitions and innovative programming encourage lively conversations and close looking in a robust and rapidly growing arts community.

Visit the Dallas Art Fair website for a full schedule of events.

4. 9th Annual It Came From the Bayou

Saint Arnold Brewing Company (Houston)

April 24, 2022, 11 AM – 4 PM

From Burning Bones Press:

“It Came From The Bayou will showcase work for sale by sought-after printmakers from across the U.S. Food and cold beverages from Saint Arnold will be available for purchase. It Came From The Bayou is an official Outlaw Printmaker 2022 event. Music by DJ REVERBERATION – live vinyl sounds – Psych, Soul, Garage, Tex-Mex.”

5. Ave Maria: The Many Visions of the Madonna

Ellen Noël Art Museum of the Permian Basin (Odessa)

March 30 – April 28, 2022

From Ellen Noël Art Museum:

“Since the earliest days of the church, artists and sculptors have been creating paintings, frescoes, mosaics, statues and sculptures of the Madonna/Virgin Mary in all her various forms. Her iconic image has gone from being a religious icon to one that is a pop cultural phenomenon. Reproductions of this image have been seen on array of objects including; fashion, automobiles, jewelry, and modern art. This exhibition showcases how the Madonna has changed throughout time and its importance to iconography.”