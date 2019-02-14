Top Five: February 14, 2019

Rainey Knudson, the outgoing publisher of Glasstire, and Brandon Zech, the incoming publisher, run down the top five art events in Texas this week. Also: the first work by a Texas artist that Rainey ever bought.

1. INTERWOVEN

MASS Gallery (Austin)

January 25 – March 2

INTERWOVEN features six artists who work in textiles: Melissa Cody (Flagstaff, AZ), Orly Cogan (Hudson Valley, NY), Fort Lonesome (Austin, TX), Amada Miller (San Antonio, TX), Haleh Pedram (Richmond, VA), and Suzanne Wyss (Austin, TX). “From traditional textile-based forms of artwork like Navajo weaving, natural dyes, embroidery, and chain stitching, to the more contemporary approaches of site-specific installation and free-standing sculptures, INTERWOVEN showcases a spectrum of strategies, materials, formats, and content.”

2. Stephen Mueller: Plaids

Texas Gallery (Houston)

January 17 – February 23

A show of paintings by Stephen Mueller.

3. Diana Kersey: Good Natured

Rockport Center for the Arts

February 1 – March 2

A show of works by San Antonio-based artist Diana Kersey. The artist on her work: “My art is about the end of the world. It is about more ‘happy’ things too. For example, my love of the clay material and the natural world, the magic of the potter’s wheel, the alchemy of glazes, and the world-wide human culture that is recorded in the pots I study in museums, books, and on the internet.”

4. Ctrl+A

K Space Contemporary (Corpus Christi)

January 11 – February 22

Read our review here.

“Curated by Rigoberto Luna, the exhibition features 51 artists from San Antonio, Houston, Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, TX; Los Angeles, CA and Monterrey, N.L., MX. The exhibition showcases a variety of mediums including painting, drawing, sculpture, video, photography, installation, and performance.” The show is presented by K Space in collaboration with Presa House Gallery in San Antonio.

5. Tanya Aguiñiga: AMBOS on the Road in Texas

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

February 16, 4PM

“The 11th annual Booker-Lowe Lecture, organized by the Glassell Studio School, is a talk with artist Tanya Aguiñiga, whose work is on view in the exhibition Mending: Craft and Community, Selections from the Museum’s Collection. In this lecture, Aguiñiga shares AMBOS’s documentation and findings about the Texas–Mexico border, including cards collected as part of the Border Quipu project on how Texas’s neighbors feel about their relationship to the U.S. border.”