Rockport Center For The Arts Receives Grant To Promote Rockport Art Loop

by Glasstire September 19, 2019
Rockport center for the arts in Rockport Texas

Rockport Center for the Arts Receives TCA Grant

In February 2019, Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA) launched the Rockport Art Loop initiative, for which eleven art galleries located in the Rockport Cultural Arts District host simultaneous openings on the same evening and at the same time, nine times per year.

The Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) approved funding of more than $4.6 million for 43 Arts Respond Cultural District Project grants for fiscal year 2020. The grants range in amount from $5,500 to $250,000. Rockport Center for the Arts’ award of $9,000 per year for the biennium will support marketing and advertising to promote the Rockport Art Loop.

States Luis Purón, Executive Director of RCA: “We are very thankful to the State of Texas for recognizing the value that the Rockport Art Loop, which has been gaining momentum since its inception in February of this year, brings to our lively cultural district. The response we have received from the participating art spaces along the Austin Street corridor has been extremely positive. The activity is generating tourism, and economic activity all based around the arts.”

Says RCA’s Curator of Exhibitions, Elena Rodriguez: “It’s wonderful to see the art galleries in Rockport come together to participate in the Rockport Art Loop. The strength of the art community is in the way we support each other and continuously build each other up.”

Congrats, RCA and Rockport!

