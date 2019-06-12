Karol Stewart Appointed Director of Development at Rockport Center for the Arts

by Glasstire June 12, 2019
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail
Karol Stewart Appointed As Director of Development and Membership Relations at Rockport Center for the Arts

Karol Stewart

Rockport Center for the Arts has announced Karol Stewart as its new Director of Development and Membership Relations. Stewart holds a Master’s Degree in Non-Profit Arts Administration from Indiana University–Bloomington’s School of Public and Environmental Affairs. For the past five and a half years, Stewart managed the Marketing, Public Relations, and Membership departments for the Art Museum of South Texas (AMST) in Corpus Christi.

At AMST, she worked on the retrospective exhibition The Color of Being/El Color del Ser: DOROTHY HOOD (1918-2000)which won the Mountain Plains Museum Association’s Exhibit Technology First Place Award for 2016 retrospective exhibitions. Stewart was also instrumental in connecting the Birds in Art exhibition to Corpus Christi after Hurricane Harvey prevented it from being shown in Rockport.

“I want to be a part of Rockport Center for the Arts’ next chapter. My experience and education will help set the direction and ensure the financial health of the organization,” states Stewart.

Stewart lives in Portland, Texas with her husband Jeffrey Sartain. She will be introduced to Rockport’s art community on Saturday, June 22 at an opening reception at Estelle Stair Gallery.

0 comment

You may also like

Rockport Museum Severely Damaged

August 28, 2017

Rockport Center for the Arts’s Building to be...

March 17, 2018

Films, Films, and More Films (and a Honky...

November 3, 2016

South TX Musicians Support South TX Arts

September 6, 2017

Meadows Awards $100,000 Grant to Rockport Center for...

May 22, 2019

Top Five: March 8, 2018

March 8, 2018

More Sorrow at Rockport Center for the Arts

June 11, 2018

[Sponsored] Debbie Stevens: Her Year of the Bird

June 6, 2018

[SPONSORED] Full Circle: Rockport Welcomes Back Sculptor Kent...

March 26, 2017

South TX Museums Flock Together

September 12, 2017

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: