Five-Minute Tours: Greg Reuter at the Rockport Center for the Arts

by Glasstire January 10, 2024
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Greg Reuter: Make the Dog Bark at Rockport Center for the Arts. Dates: January 12 – March 17, 2024.

0 comment

You may also like

Top Five: April 21, 2022

April 21, 2022

Art Dirt: A Visit to The Valley &...

February 12, 2023

Top Five: April 15, 2021

April 15, 2021

The Arts Go On: Rockport’s Art Center Continues...

December 27, 2018

Rockport Center for the Arts Appoints Kathleen Clark...

December 16, 2021

Rockport Center for the Arts Presents Online and...

June 12, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Fernando Andrade at the Rockport Center...

June 7, 2023

Rockport Center for the Arts 2019 Tour of...

April 1, 2019

Elena Rodriguez Departs the Rockport Center for the...

August 14, 2023

Top Five: October 12, 2017

October 12, 2017

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: