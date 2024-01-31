Five-Minute Tours: Ansen Seale at the Rockport Center for the Arts

by Glasstire January 31, 2024
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Ansen Seale: Rising Tide Shifting Sand | A Chronicle of Change in Texas at the Rockport Center for the Arts. Dates: January 12 – March 10, 2024.

0 comment

You may also like

Rockport Center for the Arts’ New $12.5 Million...

September 29, 2022

Art Dirt: A Visit to The Valley &...

February 12, 2023

Five-Minute Tours: Greg Reuter at the Rockport Center...

January 10, 2024

[Sponsored] Greg Reuter’s Fundamental Facets at Rockport Center...

September 2, 2019

Top Five: June 29, 2023

June 29, 2023

Texas Arts Organizations Need Development Staffers

May 6, 2019

Rockport Center for the Arts Presents Online and...

June 12, 2020

Monthly Second Saturday Art Walk Returns to Rockport

April 3, 2023

Five-Minute Tours: William Tersteeg at Rockport Center for...

February 17, 2022

The True Polymath: A Conversation With Ansen Seale

February 19, 2021

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: