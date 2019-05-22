Meadows Awards $100,000 Grant to Rockport Center for the Arts

by Glasstire May 22, 2019
0
Rockport center for the arts in Rockport Texas

Post-Harvey digs of the Rockport Center of the Arts

The Dallas-based Meadows Foundation recently awarded Rockport Center for the Arts a grant of $100,000. In August of 2017, Hurricane Harvey destroyed the Art Center’s facility on Aransas Bay. The Meadows Foundation grant will go towards the Art Center’s capital campaign to build a new main building.

Established 50 years ago, the Rockport Center for the Arts reopened only 99 days after Hurricane Harvey destroyed its main building, a Victorian-era blue house. The center is currently headquartered at 106 S. Austin St. in downtown Rockport.

Luis Purón, Executive Director of the Rockport Center for the Arts, states: “We are grateful to The Meadows Foundation for their generous grant and their recognition of the importance of our mission. A new campus dedicated to the arts is critical for the development of downtown Rockport, and will be a boon to the quality of life of our community.”

Says Linda Perryman Evans, president and CEO of The Meadows Foundation: “Arts and culture show the spirit of our communities and we are thankful we are able to be part of rebuilding the Rockport Center for the Arts after its devastating loss in Hurricane Harvey.”

