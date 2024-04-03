Five-Minute Tours: Robbie Barber at Rockport Center for the Arts

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Robbie Barber: Relics at Rockport Center for the Arts. Dates: March 26 – May 26, 2024. Artist Reception, April 13, 5-7PM.

via Rockport Center for the Arts:

Robbie Barber’s architecture-related sculptures are influenced by his travels throughout rural America. He is attracted to the strong visual character of this country’s vernacular architecture. Vintage clapboard houses, mobile homes, and agriculture-related structures have become regional icons that ultimately tell the stories of their inhabitants and builders. This implied history interests him deeply.