Five-Minute Tours: The Modern Collections, Gallery 14 at Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

by Glasstire November 18, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Rineke Dijkstra, Castricum aan Zee, The Netherlands, June 1992, 1992/2005

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

The Modern Collections, Gallery 14 at Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. Dates: Fall/Winter 2020. Artists include Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Yasumasa Morimura, Carrie Mae Weems, Martine Gutierrez, Kehinde Wiley, and Rineke Dijkstra.

Via MAMFW: Senior Curator Andrea Karnes speaks about the installation of works in the Modern’s Gallery 14.

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: Thomas Helmick at the Fort Worth...

March 27, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Fred Spaulding at Fort Worth Community...

April 8, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Francisco Goya & What You See...

April 6, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: ‘Standing Out 2020’ Artists Interviews at...

August 25, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: “Sine Sole Sileo” at Anya Tish...

September 4, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: “A Place to Sit and Sleep:...

September 10, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Jon Flaming at Foltz Fine Art,...

April 1, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Omar González at Presa House Gallery,...

May 5, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Rosemary Cantu at K Space Contemporary,...

April 11, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Ann Hamilton at UT Austin Landmarks

April 11, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: