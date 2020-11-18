Five-Minute Tours: The Modern Collections, Gallery 14 at Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

The Modern Collections, Gallery 14 at Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. Dates: Fall/Winter 2020. Artists include Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Yasumasa Morimura, Carrie Mae Weems, Martine Gutierrez, Kehinde Wiley, and Rineke Dijkstra.

Via MAMFW: Senior Curator Andrea Karnes speaks about the installation of works in the Modern’s Gallery 14.