Art Dirt: The Legacy of The Art Guys

Brandon Zech and Christina Rees on the life and work of The Art Guys, a collaborative duo comprised of Jack Massing and Michael Galbreth.

“I don’t think that everything The Art Guys did was fun and kind and gentle. I think there could be some nihilism and anger behind some of the work, and that’s one of the things that makes it complicated and resonant.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

The Black Guys: Dish it Out