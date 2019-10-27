Art Dirt: The Legacy of The Art Guys

Brandon Zech and Christina Rees on the life and work of The Art Guys, a collaborative duo comprised of Jack Massing and Michael Galbreth.
“I don’t think that everything The Art Guys did was fun and kind and gentle. I think there could be some nihilism and anger behind some of the work, and that’s one of the things that makes it complicated and resonant.”
To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.
Related Reading:
Influential Houston Artist and “Art Guy” Michael Galbreth, 1956-2019
Pay Attention: What I Learned from Michael Galbreth
Michael Galbreth’s writing on Glasstire
$2.8 Million Public Artwork by The Art Guys put on Hold
What’s in a Handshake? The Art Guys Agree On Painting, Again
The Art Guys vs. Little York: The Longest Street in Houston
The Art Guys: Dead Serious
Art Guys to Defend Bigger-in-Texas Status Against Ambitious Greeks
Art Guys Colossi Under New Mangement- Upgrades in Progress!
2013 Will Be The Year of the Art Guys: 30 Years Celebrated in only 12 Events!
Tire Iron 23: The Art Guys SUITS
The Art Guys’ Website
Regionalism in the 21st Century: a Panel Discussion
Collision: A Conversation With Pete Gershon About His New Book on Houston’s Art History
Art Dirt: Pete Gershon and Houston’s Wild Art History
The Black Guys: Dish it Out