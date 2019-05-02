Top Five: May 2, 2019

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech on a gem of a film festival in Marfa, a tequila bar as Zen garden, and a show that gets artists and writers in the same room.

1.1. JooYoung Choi: Big Time Dreaming in the Age of Uncertainty

Art Museum of Southeast Texas (Beaumont)

March 16 – June 2

Learn more about JooYoung Choi here.

An exhibition of soft sculptures, video stations, puppets and mixed media paintings by Houston artist JooYoung Choi.

1.2. Jules Buck Jones: Future Fossils

Art Museum of Southeast Texas (Beaumont)

March 16 – June 2

Learn more about Jules Buck Jones here.

An exhibition of large-scale, mixed media paintings, drawings, and installations by Austin-based artist Jules Buck Jones.

2. Here, Ahora: Houston, Latinx, Queer Artists Under 30

Art League Houston

March 22 – May 4

Reading May 2, 7:30 – 9:30 PM

Read an interview with the show’s curator and one of its artists here.

An exhibition curated by Reyes Ramirez and featuring works by Leticia Contreras, Jessica González, Romeo Harrell, Ángel Lartigue, Trevon Latin, Moe Penders, and Isaac Reyes.

3.CineMarfa 2019

Crowley Theater (Marfa)

May 2 – 5

Read about Cinemarfa 2017 here, and 2016 here.

A film festival in Marfa. Events will take place in various venues around Marfa, with all screenings taking place at the Crowley Theater.

4. Berthe Morisot, Woman Impressionist

Dallas Museum of Art

February 24 – May 26

“Berthe Morisot, Woman Impressionist will focus on the artist’s treatment of the modern figure through approximately 60 paintings from public and private collections around the world. A timely reevaluation of Morisot’s legacy, this exhibition will be the first dedicated presentation of her work to be held in the United States since 1987, the very first solo exhibition of her work to be mounted in Canada, and the first time since 1941 that a French national museum will devote a show exclusively to this seminal and revolutionary Impressionist painter.”

5. John Robert Craft: The Southwest Zen Garden & Tequila Bar

Charles Adams Studio Project Live/Work Studios (Lubbock)

April 5 – June 7

“This exhibition is the fourth and final in a series focusing on the vital resources of the South Plains. For the exhibition, Craft will transform CASP studio 1 into a Zen garden where the artist substitutes his cast iron sculptures for the rock features, traditionally found in Zen gardens, and his own printed works for Japanese scrolls. During the opening, Craft will engage with visitors in a tequila ceremony. There will be three tequila ceremonies in total: April 5, May 3, and June 7.”