Houston, Latinx, Queer Artists Under 30: Questions for Reyes Ramirez and Moe Penders

This article is published concurrently with the Spring of Latino Art and the Latino Art Now! (LAN) national biennial conference and related programming taking place in Houston during the springtime of 2019.

I spoke with curator Reyes Ramirez and participating artist Moe Penders about Here, Ahora: Houston, Latinx, Queer Artists Under 30 — an exhibition currently on view at Art League Houston featuring work by Leticia Contreras, Jessica González, Romeo Harrell, Ángel Lartigue, Trevon Latin, and Isaac Reyes.

Lauren Moya Ford: Houston has the fifth-highest concentration of Latinx people of major American cities, but in a recent article in OutSmart Magazine, participating artist Isaac Reyes calls this exhibition a “takeover” — a hard-won chance to share his and other young, queer Latinx artists’ work. What’s it been like for these artists in the Houston art world before this show? What were the issues you wanted to address?

Reyes Ramirez: Houston institutions have been active practitioners of gatekeeping and exclusion, whether it be panels about immigration without any experts of color, readings without any writers of color, publications that have historically excluded artists/writers of color, or exhibitions without artists of color. This issue is proven in a recent NALAC report where figures as low as less than 1% of funding from the Houston Endowment, the Cullen Foundation, the Powell Foundation and the Albert & Margaret Alkek Foundation went to Latinx organizations. As a cis-gender, heterosexual man, I can’t say how much this issue disproportionately and negatively affects Latinx members of the LGBTQ community.

As the title suggests, the exhibition at Art League is proof that young Latinx artists not only exist and create in Houston, so do its members in the LGBTQ community. The many adjectives in the title prove that Houston boasts large, diverse communities of color. You could make exhibitions with any number of intersectional identities. Yet, absurdly, that is not the case. There is no excuse for institutions to continue excluding these communities, because they are here and now. Latino Art Now! created a wave, absolutely. But will it last?

LMF: Reyes, in that same article you say that beyond providing a platform for the featured artists’ work, you also “wanted to make sure that they were being paid for what they do.” Compensation is a huge part of art making, and a huge blind spot: many artists are grossly underpaid for their labor, or they aren’t paid at all. How do financial considerations impact young, queer Latinx artists?

Reyes: How are artists found for exhibitions in historically empowered institutions? Through shows, recommendations, and media exposure. But if marginalized communities are being excluded from funding by institutions, galleries, universities, and publications, how can they be found? The internet has created new ways to be seen. Though the medium is free, the emotional, physical, mental, and artistic labor is not. Also, many institutions with funding in Houston don’t seem to use these accessible, free platforms to recruit artists that rely upon digital exposure, so how far can that go?