Frame x Frame Film Festival Comes to Houston

This weekend, September 21-23, 2018, brings the Frame x Frame Film Festival — an unusual and kinetically-themed event with specific and rigorous parameters — to several Houston venues. A production of Frame Dance, an organization that produces original films, puts on live dance performances, and offers dance classes, Frame X Frame collects 21 films (from submissions) that are eight minutes or shorter and explore the relationship of the moving body and the camera. Frame Dance’s mission seeks to be adventurous and progressive through blending movement with technology, as well as egalitarian, by offering classes for all generations in the community. You can watch the organization’s films here.

The Frame X Frame Film Festival takes place at three different locations in Houston, and each night has a different theme. Friday, September 21st, at 7:30pm is Cozy: moving closer for comfort or affection, at Ronin Art House (806 Richey St.) Saturday, September 22nd, at 7:30pm is Experimental: testing ideas to expose nuance at Aurora Picture Show (2442 Bartlett St.) And Sunday, September 23rd, at 5:00pm is Silken: granting access to the undisclosed, at Houston Ballet (601 Preston St.) VIP passes are $50, regular passes are $25, and individual passes are $10. See a full schedule below, and get tickets here.

Friday, September 21, 7:30pm | Cozy

moving closer for comfort or affection

Ronin Art House, 806 Richey St.

Featured Filmmakers: Alexia Acebo, Roswitha Chesser, Roxanne Claire, Ashley Deran, Ben Doyle, Las Girls Collective, Lydia Hance, Alexandra Mannings, David Rivera, Jamie Williams

Saturday, September 22, 7:30pm | Experimental

testing ideas to expose nuance

Aurora Picture Show, 2442 Bartlett St

Featured Filmmakers: David Bird, Jordan Fuchs and Yeajean Choi, Riley Nicholson, Rebecca Salzer, Jennifer Terazzi-Scully, Rosie Trump

Sunday, September 23, 5:00pm | Silken

granting access to the undisclosed

Houston Ballet, 601 Preston St.

Featured Filmmakers: Roswitha Chesser, Chris Pennington of the Jerome Robbins Foundation, Misha Penton, David Rivera, James Templeton, Monica Thomas, Rosie Trump, Paris Wages