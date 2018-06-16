Help Make Art Happen: Fusebox Festival is Hiring!

Fusebox Festival, the Austin-based non-profit organization that annually produces a large-scale art and performance festival by the same name, announced this week that it is hiring two new staffers. Now looking towards its 15th festival, the organization has spent years building its reputation in both the local and national performance scenes, and has hosted a number of acts that have explored various issues, including labor, race, and how we interact with performances and performers. In a 2012 interview with Glasstire, Fusebox founder Ron Berry said that he would call the multi-day event a “hybrid arts festival.” He went on to describe what that means:

It collides all different art forms—theater, dance, visual art, film, etc. It’s about this conversation between these different art forms. It’s also about creating a conversation that spans geography. We wanted to reach beyond just Austin to create a more meaningful dialogue with the country/world. The festival programming is roughly one third local, one third national and one third international.

Currently, Fusebox is hiring a full-time Producing Director and a part-time Business Operations Manager. Check out a summary of the postings below, and see the full listings on our classifieds page.

Producing Director

Full-Time

Closing date: July 20, 2018

Fusebox is seeking an experienced, full-time producer to realize our artistic programs and initiatives. The Producing Director manages the effective operations and delivery of the festival, year-round programming and touring projects. The position works closely with the curatorial team, partners, artists and venues, and leads the production team.

Business Operations Manager

Part-Time

Closing date: June 29, 2018

Fusebox is seeking a part-time, year-round, Business Operations Manager to support our small, energetic, collaborative team. This individual will manage financial accounts and provide administrative and operations support to our artistic and production teams.