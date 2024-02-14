Fusebox Festival, an annual multi-day performance and performing arts festival in Austin, has announced details of and released tickets for its 2024 event.

Fusebox, the nonprofit arts organization that manages the festival and other year-round programming, was founded in 2005 by a group of artists seeking to create opportunities for dialogue and exchange with a focus on live experiences. This year marks the festival’s 20th iteration, and the event will coincide with the solar eclipse, which will be viewable from various Texas locations this April.

Taking place across eight days from April 7 through 14, the 2024 Fusebox Festival will feature live performances, exhibitions, parties, and conversations hosted at venues across Austin. The first three days of the festival will include eclipse-related programming in collaboration with Waterloo Greenway and The Long Center as part of the Simons Foundation’s In the Path of Totality initiative. Eclipse-themed programs include The Universe in Verse, a science-infused storytelling event created and hosted by Maria Popova, an eclipse viewing party, and the unveiling of a bronze sculpture, Serpent of the Sun and Moon, by Guadalupe Maravilla.

Other festival highlights include Canto de Todes, an immersive 12-hour composition and installation by Dorian Wood; Radioactive Practice, a dance performance by Abby Z and the New Utility; and The Black Feminist Guide to the Human Body by Lisa B. Thompson. Additionally, on April 11, Bill McCullough and Barry Stone will perform at Northern-Southern and present a photography exhibition, and the Jones Center will host the opening reception of the Fusebox Exhibition, which will feature works by current and former Fusebox artists.

A press release by Fusebox notes, “We built this year’s festival in collaboration with so many organizations who have been part of our history. This was a way to celebrate our partners and also an attempt to model a pathway forward. We firmly believe there is no future without partnership and collaboration.”

See the full festival schedule via the Fusebox website. Tickets can be accessed via the Fusebox website, however, because of the various partner organizations that are involved, tickets for individual events are being managed by different organizations.