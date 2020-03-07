Fusebox Festival 2020 Program Announced

by Christopher Blay March 7, 2020
Fusebox-Festival-2020-Phasmahammer-Jaws-of-the-Horizon-full

Fusebox Festival, a five-day performance and performing arts festival held at venues across Austin, has announced its 2020 lineup. The April 15-19 festival will feature 100 performances, installations, talks, and happenings by local, national, and international artists, and although it’s free to attend, most of the shows require advance registration (beginning March 26).

The 2020 iteration of Fusebox will include more than 40 artists and companies, both local and international, and also feature six special projects from Australia and the Asia Pacific region. The projects, curated by Artistic Director and CEO of Performance Space-Sydney, Jeff Khan, will be complimented with projects co-presented with The Carver Museum.

fusebox festival 2020-Austin-TX

Some highlights of this year’s Fusebox will include performances and new works by Tina Satter / Half Straddle; Gesel Mason Dance Projects; world premiers from kt shorb + Katherine Wilkinson and Phasmahammer; Eisa Jocson; {the empty set} Emily Parsons-Lord & Sara Morawetz; Erica Nix & Dave Culpepper; jumatatu m. poe; and Ingri Fiksdal. The full lineup of artist can be found here.

For more about Fusebox and Fusebox Festival 2020, please visit its website here.

 

