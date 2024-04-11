Top Five: April 11, 2024

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

For last week’s picks, please go here.

1. Fusebox Festival

Various Venues (Austin)

April 7 – 14, 2024

From Fusebox Festival:

Twenty years ago, a group of Austin-based artists launched the first ever Fusebox Festival. 608 years earlier (in the year 1397), Central Texas experienced a total eclipse of the sun and has not experienced one since. This April represents the first time ever these two phenomena are happening at the same time. We hope you can join us for this rare occasion.

2. Celia Álvarez Muñoz: Los Brillantes

Ruby City (San Antonio)

March 28, 2024 – January 19, 2025

From Ruby City:

“Ruby City will present a solo exhibition devoted to the work of Celia Álvarez Muñoz, a conceptual, multi-media artist known for her diverse work focused on family stories, her bi-cultural background and upbringing on the Texas/Mexico border. In her Studio exhibition at Ruby City, Los Brillantes, Muñoz combines distinct bodies of work to create an installation that scales between the specificity of the city of San Antonio and its Latinx artists to the infinitude of the cosmos. The exhibition is comprised of a suite of 18 photographic portraits of artists from San Antonio, part of her 2002 series, Semejantes Personajes/Significant Personages, recently acquired by Linda Pace Foundation, Ruby City.

3. Construction site: 3 in 3D with artist/sculptors

SITE 131 (Dallas)

April 3 – June 8, 2024

From SITE 131:

“Dallas’ ten-year SITE131 opens Spring season on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, with Construction site: 3 in 3D, showing through Saturday, June 8, 2024, a high-powered sculpture exhibition featuring three (3) North Texas artists: Alicia Eggert, Jeffrey Lee, and Kasey Short. Curated by guest curator John Pomara, artist and long-term professor at The University of Texas at Dallas, he invited artists, mostly new to the Texas community, to expand their presence in size, position, and materials. ”

4. Greetings from El Valle

Brownsville Museum of Fine Art

April 3 – 26, 2024

From the Brownsville Museum of Fine Arts:

“Sharing an interest in archive materials, artists Angela Scardigno and Regina Perez Kamel decided to collaborate, resulting in Greetings from El Valle, a project that meets history with art. By presenting each of their collage responses together, along with archive materials and artifacts, the artists invite the community to look at the past with eyes for the future.”

5. 2024 Core Exhibition

Glassell School of Art (Houston)

March 7 – April 14, 2024

From the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston:

“Celebrate the opening of the 2024 Core Exhibition at the Glassell School of Art.

The 2024 Core Exhibition features work by the 2023–2024 artists-in-residence: larí garcía, Saúl Hernández-Vargas, Erin Holland, Yifan Jiang, Umico Niwa, and Carlos Vielma. The critics-in-residence, Valentin Diaconov and Max Tolleson, have contributed essays to the 2024 Core Yearbook.”