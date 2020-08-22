Austin’s Fusebox and Texas Performing Arts Launch $20,000 Residency

Texas Performing Arts (TPA) and Austin’s Fusebox Festival have teamed up for a new, Austin-based artist residency program. The residency will offer four individual artists/collectives $20,000 in project funding, including funds for technical support and artist fees, and give awardees access to the theaters, studios, and production shops at Texas Performing Arts. The in-kind space allowance is valued at $30,000, making the total award $50,000 for each of the four residents.

Via Fusebox’s announcement: “These are such difficult times for the performing arts field, and the goal of this new program is to get real resources and institutional support directly in the hands of artists in our city. We are grateful to TPA for the crucial support they are providing during this time, and this residency is dedicated to both supporting adventurous Austin-based artists and furthering the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion in our performing arts community.”

This is the inaugural year of the residency, and the organizations hope to use the experience and feedback from this first cycle to make it an annual program for the Austin performing arts community. The 2021-2022 program will include an Austin-area call for submissions, from which participants will be selected by a committee of Austin artists and arts leaders.

To begin the program, the current four collectives and artists have been selected. They include Frank Wo/Men, Gesel Mason, Rudy Ramirez, and Charles O. Anderson.

“These residencies are designed to be flexible and responsive to the needs of each participating artist and the project they plan to create, with an emphasis on the creative process, rather than immediate outcomes,” states the announcement. “We believe that the real costs of artistic creation should not fall squarely on the shoulders of artists.”

