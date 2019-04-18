Top Five: April 18, 2019

by Glasstire April 18, 2019
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail

Christina Rees and Neil Fauerso on the beauty of Grand Central Terminal, the endurance of Co-Lab Projects, and one longtime festival’s determination to keep Austin’s freak flag flying.

Fusebox festival in Austin Texas

1. Fusebox Festival 2019
Various Venues Around Austin
April 16 – 21

Fusebox is “an annual performing arts festival that features local, national, and international interdisciplinary artists.” This is the 15th year of operations for Fusebox Festival in Austin. For more information about the festival, go here.

 

Sean Ripple- Lossy Process at Co Lab Projects in Austin April 6 2019

2.1. Sean Ripple: Lossy Process
Co-Lab Projects at Springdale General (Austin)
April 6 – 27

Lossy Process is an exhibition that features approximately two hundred six-second video collages that have been created over the course of three years using mobile app video editing suites.”

 

Anika Cartterfield Grounded in Culver in Austin March 30 2019

2.2. Anika Cartterfield: Grounded In Culver
A Platform (Partial Shade and Co-Lab Projects) (Austin)
March 30 – April 27
Read our review of the show here.

A solo show by UT Austin MFA candidate Anika Cartterfield.

 

Latino Hustle- Aqui/Ahora at Fort Worth Community Arts Center April 5 2019

3. Latino Hustle: Aqui/Ahora
Fort Worth Community Arts Center
April 5 – 26

Aqui/Ahora is a multimedia exhibition showcasing a selection of Latino/x artists who are responding to the political and social climate of today.”

 

Mark Ponder Liminal Stages at G-Spot Contemporary in Austin April 6 2019

4. Mark Ponder: Liminal Stages
Gspot Gallery (Houston)
April 6 – 28

A new exhibition of graphite and colored pencil drawings by Mark Ponder.

 

Olive Ayhens- Organic Complexity at Sala Diaz in San Antonio April 6 2019

5. Olive Ayhens: Organic Complexity
Sala Diaz (San Antonio)
April 6 – May 25

A solo show of works by Olive Ayhens. The exhibition is curated by Hills Snyder.

0 comment

You may also like

Top Five: February 2, 2017

February 2, 2017

Cressandra Thibodeaux at Gspot Gallery

August 22, 2018

Top Five: April 13, 2017

April 13, 2017

No Walls: the Expanded Curatorial Practice of Michele...

June 8, 2014

Fire at SA’s Casa Chuck!

May 3, 2016

Co-Lab Projects Returns with a Short-Term Space &...

March 5, 2019

Top Five: April 7, 2016

April 7, 2016

We Want More Animal Facts Club

October 12, 2015

Not A Hobby: Krista Birnbaum

October 4, 2016

Texas Artists Win $20K Tiffany Awards

June 15, 2014

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: