Top Five: April 18, 2019

Christina Rees and Neil Fauerso on the beauty of Grand Central Terminal, the endurance of Co-Lab Projects, and one longtime festival’s determination to keep Austin’s freak flag flying.

1. Fusebox Festival 2019

Various Venues Around Austin

April 16 – 21

Fusebox is “an annual performing arts festival that features local, national, and international interdisciplinary artists.” This is the 15th year of operations for Fusebox Festival in Austin. For more information about the festival, go here.

2.1. Sean Ripple: Lossy Process

Co-Lab Projects at Springdale General (Austin)

April 6 – 27

“Lossy Process is an exhibition that features approximately two hundred six-second video collages that have been created over the course of three years using mobile app video editing suites.”

2.2. Anika Cartterfield: Grounded In Culver

A Platform (Partial Shade and Co-Lab Projects) (Austin)

March 30 – April 27

A solo show by UT Austin MFA candidate Anika Cartterfield.

3. Latino Hustle: Aqui/Ahora

Fort Worth Community Arts Center

April 5 – 26

“Aqui/Ahora is a multimedia exhibition showcasing a selection of Latino/x artists who are responding to the political and social climate of today.”

4. Mark Ponder: Liminal Stages

Gspot Gallery (Houston)

April 6 – 28

A new exhibition of graphite and colored pencil drawings by Mark Ponder.

5. Olive Ayhens: Organic Complexity

Sala Diaz (San Antonio)

April 6 – May 25

A solo show of works by Olive Ayhens. The exhibition is curated by Hills Snyder.