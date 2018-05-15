Cats and Dogs Invade the Museum! Two Furry Film Festivals Coming Our Way

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth will host two upcoming traveling film festivals: On Saturday May 26 it’ll showcase the NY Cat Film Festival, and the following weekend, on Saturday, June 2, it will host the NY Dog Film Festival. (Both festivals are trademarked.)

The NY Cat Film Festival aims to “enhance our appreciation and understanding of who cats share our world, while benefiting local animal welfare groups and saluting those who work and volunteer on their behalf.” This round it features 13 short films, ranging from documentaries to mockumentaries to narratives to meditations on our feline friends (or more often human/cat relations), and the total running time is 119 minutes with an intermission.

The NY Dog Festival, “is a philanthropic celebration of the love between dogs and their people, offering dog lovers a shared audience experience of canine-themed films from around the world that inspire, educate and entertain about the human-canine bond,” and will show a similar range of 15 short film types, including comedies, docs, dramas, and animation, and runs a total of 151 minutes with intermissions. Proceeds from both film festivals go to animal rescue and awareness operations and foundations.

Both film festivals are organized by Tracie Hotchner, a “nationally acclaimed pet wellness advocate” whose books include THE DOG BIBLE: Everything Your Dog Wants You to Know, and THE CAT BIBLE: Everything Your Cat Expects You to Know.

Here’s your pertinent info, including a link to the full programming, via the Modern:

Tickets for each program are $10, $8 for Modern members. Purchase tickets online at www.themodern.org/films/ or in person at the Modern’s admission desk during operating hours. Films are shown in the Modern’s auditorium. The NY Cat Film Festival™, scheduled for Saturday, May 26, has one program with two show times, 11 am and 2 pm. The NY Dog Film Festival™, scheduled for Saturday, June 2, has two programs. One program has two show times, at 11 am and 3 pm, and the additional program will be screened at 1 pm.