Fort Worth Modern to Feature Rainey Knudson in 2019 Lecture Series

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth has recently announced the list of speakers for the upcoming spring 2019 edition of its Tuesday Evenings at the Modern lecture series. The weekly program, which is organized by The Modern’s Terri Thornton and has been active since she founded it in 1991, has touched on art world trends over time, and has featured some of today’s most well-known artists, scholars, and critics, including Kara Walker, Lawrence Weiner, Jenny Holzer, Kenneth Goldsmith, Kehinde Wiley, and Robert Storr, among many others.

Although the Tuesday Evenings lectures are oftentimes national and international in focus, Ms. Thornton has also always incorporated regional artists, young and old, into the program. Jeff Shore and Jon Fisher, Misty Keasler, Sterling Allen, and Annette Lawrence have all graced the museum’s stage, as have countless other Texas-based artists.

In a recent article for Glasstire, North Texas artist Christopher Blay noted that he feels The Modern’s Tuesday Evening lectures are a valuable resource for anyone interested in art, calling the program “an irreplaceable experience.” He went on:

“With the popularity of Instagram and Facebook, where any artist can promote their work, it’s easy to believe that creating art and becoming a successful artist is only a click away. But the Modern’s lecture series offers a supplemental approach for artists trying to get a handle on the business of being an artist. It creates an ongoing focal point that is unmatched anywhere else in the state, where all North Texas artists can converge and build relationships around art. On any given Tuesday night at the Modern, you can run into at least a dozen of the region’s most committed artists, who themselves could teach you a thing or two about painting, drawing, sculpture, or art history, or simply chat with you about their work, or learn about yours.”

On April 2, 2019, The Modern’s Tuesday lecture series will feature a talk by Glasstire founder, Rainey Knudson. Her lecture will cover what it’s like to write about art in the digital age, and how that has changed since she established the publication in 2001.

See below for a full list of speakers for The Modern’s spring 2019 lecture program.

February 19: Brad Tucker, artist

February 26: Liliana Porter, artist

March 5: K. Yoland, artist

March 19: Dr. Noah Simblist, artist lauren woods, and area stakeholders in conjunction with Reading Monuments

March 26: Analia Saban, artist

April 2: Rainey Knudson, writer and founder of Glasstire

April 9: Eileen Quinlan, artist

April 16: Richard Meyer, art historian and coeditor of Art and Queer Culture